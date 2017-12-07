Bridge replacement coming next week in Granite Quarry

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will begin work next week replacing the Barringer Street Bridge that crosses Crane Creek in Granite Quarry.

“Built in 1966, the existing bridge no longer meets the demands of the traffic using it and has reached the end of its life cycle,” said NCDOT Assistant Resident Engineer Darren Trantham.

A portion of the road will close from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, until work is complete in April 2018. Local traffic will still be able to access locations on either side of the bridge up to the point of closure.

Motorists will be able to detour around the closure using Faith Road and Byrd Road.

This project is part of the department’s overall bridge program to improve the condition of the state’s bridges and ensure the safety of drivers who rely on them.

NCDOT reminds motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

