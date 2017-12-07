Mooresville man charged with sexual assault

A Mooresville man has been charged with sexual battery after an incident involving a family member.

According to Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at 252 Rinehardt Rd. in Mooresville on the night of Thursday November 9th.

When deputies arrived, they found that a man had been cut with a knife on the left side of his face by a female family member. The man was identified as Prieor Franklin Childers, Jr. and his injury required him to be transported to Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte for emergency medical treatment.

According to the report, the woman who allegedly cut Childers, Jr., was still on scene. Deputies secured the crime scene and called for assistance from detectives. Investigators responded to the scene and to CMC to interview those involved.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, it was learned that Childers, Jr. was cut after he attempted to sexually assault the woman. The woman grabbed a kitchen knife to defend herself and warned Mr. Childers repeatedly to stay away from her.

Childers continued to assault the woman and she "swung the kitchen knife to get Childers off of her," according to the report. Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, detectives determined that the woman was defending herself.

As a result of the investigation, Childers, Jr., 48, of Mooresville is facing charges for sexual battery. Childers has previous convictions of assault on a female, drug possession, larceny, and breaking and entering.

Childers had recently been released from jail and was temporarily staying with family members when this incident happened.

