Rowan Idea Center to begin work in January

The Rowan IDEA Center, Inc., a new partnership among government, academia and private sector leaders in Rowan County, has adopted a logo and will begin its program to reach regional entrepreneurs at its location at West End Plaza in January 2018, according to a press release.

The logo is designed with the word IDEA as an acronym for "innovation," "development," "entrepreneurship" and "acceleration", the four words that describe the program represented in different colors in a light bulb that signifies imagination. The puzzle elements of the light bulb

represent the four key elements of The IDEA Center working together --- education, a prototype center, a media center and shared workspace.

The IDEA Center will be located in the former Salisbury Mall at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W, Suite B. The building is owned by Rowan County. The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is the lead organization. Also active in the project along with the Chamber and Rowan County are Catawba and Livingstone colleges, Rowan Cabarrus Community College, business leaders and the Rowan Economic Development Commission.

Addison Davis, project manager, said that the IDEA Center “is but one element of growing Rowan as we move forward. It’s a key component in encouraging entrepreneurs to stay in Rowan County through the development of new businesses.”

The IDEA Center plans its first educational workshop, “Entrepreneurial Workshop #1: Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship in Five Key Lessons” for Feb. 7, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at its location at the West End Plaza.

Davis can be reached at 704.633.4221 or at Addison@rowanideacenter.com.

