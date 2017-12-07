Man accused of assaulting officer at Rowan County jail

A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer early Thursday has been charged.

Deputies say 57-year-old Joseph Carl Russo was causing a disturbance in his cell and when officers went to move Russo to another cell, Russo began swinging his arms and hit the officer in the face.

Russo was arrested and jailed Thursday morning under a combined bond of $11,000. He is charged with communicating threats and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Russo will be in court on December 14.

