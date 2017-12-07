Statesville man facing multiple sex offenses with child, indecent liberties charges

An Iredell County man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, a juvenile told deputies that 46-year-old Thomas Jeffrey Wilson, of Statesville, allegedly sexually abused her. Two more alleged victims then reportedly came forward with allegations involving Wilson, deputies said.

Wilson was charged with three felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child and having indecent liberties with a child. Deputies say a separate charge of indecent liberties was filed by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the alleged incidents reportedly occurred between December 2006 and January 2007. The offenses allegedly also occurred between March 2017 and July 2017.

Deputies say Wilson was arrested on Nov. 20 and received a $1,075,000 bond in Iredell County. He was reportedly also served a warrant out of Rockingham County and received an additional bond of $75,000, deputies said.

According to deputies, Wilson was also previously convicted of resisting a public officer, malicious conduct by a prisoner, assaulting a government official, four counts of driving with a revoked license, assault and battery, larceny, driving while impaired and other charges.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.