BLOG: First Alert Day issued Friday, rain likely for end of workweek

Cloudy & Cold Thursday

First Alert Day Friday

Rain Likely / Snow Possible

Cold air has punched into the region, and we can feel it Thursday morning. Daybreak readings will be much colder as compared to Wednesday, down into the 30s for most neighborhoods.

Thursday looks mainly dry but mostly cloudy and chilly with afternoon readings mainly in the 40s.

The next round of rain enters the picture late Thursday night and that's prompted our call for a First Alert Day Friday, with rain likely. So, we are facing a cold and wet morning and evening commutes, as many areas may not make it out of the upper 30s for highs Friday. Some of our weather computer models are also bringing down enough cold air to support a mix of rain and snow, but it will be the constant battle we always face around here which is: will the moisture and cold air line up at the right place and at the right time for this to happen? We'll continue to monitor.

Either way, the end result may actually be the same: mostly just wet and really cold, as accumulating snow - especially on roadways - may be very hard to come by around Charlotte.

Whatever we may see, rain or the rain/snow mix, it's gone by the weekend. The weekend looks dry but quite cold as highs top out only in the mid 40s and overnight lows down into the 20s. Beyond the weekend, we face a week straight of below-normal temps through at least the middle of next week.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

