Colder Weather Ahead

Much colder weather is on the way…and we're talking the possibility of snow!

Overnight, four major wildfires burned out of control in southern California. It’s a desperate situation for many…and it’s expected to grow even worse today. We’ll have much more on what’s happening.

Mecklenburg County says it will not pay the ransom hackers are asking for after the County’s computer servers were infected. Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE with what the County says it plans to do in response to the ransom.

A south Charlotte family is looking for answers this morning after someone painted a hate symbol on their home.

A private burial was held last night for 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the little girl whose body was found in a creek in eastern North Carolina after she’d gone missing.

A man is recovering from serious injuries after being hit by a car in north Charlotte. It happened on Sunset Road.

You can help make a needy child's Christmas a lot brighter by contributing to Toys For Tots.

Plus…just a reminder…today marks the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Never forget.

