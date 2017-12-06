Crime Stoppers: Crooks steal thousands in jewelry from home

Two crooks used a swift kick to break-in and steal thousands in jewelry.

This happened at 10 a.m. in the middle of the week while the homeowner was at work.

Surveillance video shows two hooded men knocking on the front door of a home on Summer Coach Drive.

"Knocked on the front door, once they saw no one came to the door, they figured no one was home, so they went around back and kicked in the door," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.

One swift kick is all it took to break down the back door. They went in and quickly stole $2,000 worth of jewelry and clothing.

"Very good chance they knew what was in the house, they knew where the items were because again they weren't in the house very long at all," Detective Miller said.

They ran out as the burglar alarm was sounding. Police arrived within minutes, but the crooks were long gone.

Interestingly, before they broke down the door, one of the men armed himself by pulling out a handgun.

"That just lets me know these guys were prepared in case they encountered somebody inside the house they didn't expect to be there. They were going to shoot or possibly rob at gunpoint."

If you know anything that might help put these home burglars in jail, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and you won't have to leave your name.

