Bounce Scholar of the Week: Tajahn Wilson

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only in the classroom but outside as well. The student, along with their favorite teacher, is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m.

The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is Tajahn Wilson, a senior at West Charlotte High School.

Bio: Tajahn Wilson is a senior cabinet member at West Charlotte High School, as well as a member of the inaugural group of student employees for the West Charlotte E2D technology store, a non-profit organization that sells computers to families without computer access at home, for $50.

Tajahn is currently ranked #3 out of 285 students of the graduating class of 2018 with a GPA of 4.9. He is a platinum member of the Renaissance program, as well as an inductee for the National Honors Society.

He plans to restart the SAVE (Students Against Violence Everywhere) club at WCHS. His ambition to strive for greatness and success has led him to be selected to participate in the IB diploma program.

He plans to attend Chapel Hill and major in a pre-med concentration while also studying visual arts. He wants to be an optometrist.

Tajahn is also involved in many more activities outside of school, including Superintendent Youth Council and he is also a strategy team leader at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

