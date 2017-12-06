Life threatening injuries after pedestrian stuck in north Charlotte

A pedestrian has been transported with life-threatening injuries after being hit in north Charlotte.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of Sunset Road near the intersection of Peachtree Road around 5:40 p.m. Police say the area is a dark and unlit section of Sunset Road.

The driver of the car was traveling alone and said the victim stepped into the road as she was driving. The driver said she did not see the victim until it was too late and did not have enough time to react, police say.

The adult male victim, who was wearing dark clothing, was transported to Carolinas Medical Center, according to medics.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The driver currently is not facing any charges however the investigation is ongoing.

Police say alcohol is not a contributing factor with regards to the driver of the vehicle.

