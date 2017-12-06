VIDEO: Officer makes dozens of traffic stops, leaves drivers shocked

It’s not how most traffic stops go. Usually, the blue lights behind you means you’re probably going to get a ticket.

But today, Troutman Police Department Detective Sergeant Corey Richard didn’t hand out a single ticket, though he made more than a dozen traffic stops.

“It’s just something we wanted to do to spread a little happiness for the holidays,” Richard said.

Armed with dozens of gift cards for local restaurants and grocery stores, Sgt. Richard pulled people over for not wearing seat belts, bad brake lights, or other minor traffic infractions.

“I’m not going to give you a ticket today, I’m going to give you a gift card,” Richard told the drivers.

Jaws d ropped. Again and again.

“I just wasn’t expecting that. It’s pretty awesome because we’re going through some stuff right now and it really helps,” one driver told us.

Most people pulled over by police don’t drive away with a huge smile. But Wednesday, mostly everyone in Troutman did.

Thanks to a little early holiday cheer from Troutman police.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.