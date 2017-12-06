City to meet with Plaza residents about hotel development possib - | WBTV Charlotte

City to meet with Plaza residents about hotel development possibility

(Katelin Rice Photo) (Katelin Rice Photo)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Will Salisbury's iconic Plaza eventually become a hotel?  There is some interest in the concept, according to city leaders.

Residents living in the apartments in the Plaza on the square in downtown Salisbury have been given notice about a resident's meeting coming up on Monday, December 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 in the building's seminar room.

According to the notice, "several individuals have expressed interest in learning more about the city's effort to initiate a process in which we evaluate the feasibility of the Plaza being purposed to serve as a hotel."

Reached by email, City Manager W. Lane Bailey told WBTV that "we have no immediate plans to do anything."  

Bailey said that a developer had asked about the possibility of using the building as a hotel.

Copyright 2017 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly