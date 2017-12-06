Landis man gets at least 66 months in prison as habitual felon

A Rowan County man will serve at least five and half years in prison after his conviction in court.

John Thomas "J.T." Hall of Landis was convicted of two counts of felony breaking and/or entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, felony possession of heroin, and felony possession of methamphetamine.

According to a press release, Hall admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Hall to a minimum of 66 months to a maximum of 92 months in prison.

Hall had previously been convicted of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny of a dog, and felony possession of cocaine, among other convictions.

On March 5, 2017, a homeowner reported to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office that his residence was broken into. The residence was being remodeled and several pieces of equipment were left inside and had been taken. A window at the residence had been left open by the homeowner.

On March 12, 2017, a person reported that his construction equipment had been stolen from a home he was remodeling in Landis. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to locate several items that had been stolen and were able to determine that Hall had committed the crimes.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in holding Hall accountable for his criminal conduct.

