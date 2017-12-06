Speedway Children's Charities to donate nearly $1 million

98 local charitable organizations will share more than $950,000 being distributed on Wednesday by Speedway Children's Charities during a special event at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

During the event, hundreds of children associated with the grant recipient organizations will have the chance to meet Santa, enjoy cookies and cider and tour the Speedway Christmas drive-through light show.

The Charlotte chapter of SCC is one of eight that are located at each of the Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI) tracks. In 2016, the eight chapters raised $3,101,207.63 nationally to help children in need. Over the years, SCC has awarded nearly $49 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

“Through the invaluable support of our volunteers, donors and sponsors, Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter will be able to help thousands of needy children,” said Lisa Starnes, the director of the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “I thank everyone who has donated to the chapter and aided in our work this year. Their generosity is greatly appreciated.”

