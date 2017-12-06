Charlotte Hornets head coach steps away from team to address health

Stephen Silas (second from left) filled in as Charlotte Hornets coach Monday, with Steve Clifford (right) unavailable because of illness. (David T. Foster, III | Charlotte Observer)

Charlotte Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford will be away from the team to address his health, the Hornets announced Wednesday.

Charlotte Hornets associate head coach Stephen Silas got the text about 2 p.m. Monday that his boss, Clifford, was too sick to be at Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Charlotte Observer reports.

"Currently, there is no timetable for his return," the Charlotte Hornets said of Clifford. Silas will serve as acting head coach.

Information surrounding Clifford's health was not released.

"Out of respect for Clifford's privacy, the Hornets will have no further comment at this time," the Hornets said.

