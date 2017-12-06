Poached Cod with Tomato & Saffron

-
-
Presented by Chef Ashleigh Easterling, The Green Bunny
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 14.5-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, drained
- ¼ cup dry white wine
- 2 bay leaves
- Pinch of saffron threads
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 5-ounce skinless cod fillets
RECIPE PREPARATION
- Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and Aleppo pepper and cook, stirring often, until fragrant (garlic should not take on any color), about 3 minutes.
- Add tomatoes, crushing with your hands as you add them, wine, bay leaves, saffron, and ½ cup water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until flavors meld, 5–7 minutes; season with salt and pepper.
- Reduce heat to medium-low; season cod with salt and pepper and place in skillet. Cover and cook at a bare simmer until cod is opaque throughout and beginning to flake, 5–7 minutes (thicker pieces will take longer to cook).
- Gently transfer cod to shallow bowls and spoon poaching liquid over.