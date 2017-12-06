Poached Cod with Tomato & Saffron - | WBTV Charlotte

Poached Cod with Tomato & Saffron

Presented by Chef Ashleigh Easterling, The Green Bunny

INGREDIENTS

  •                         2 tablespoons olive oil
  •                         2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  •                         1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  •                         1 14.5-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, drained
  •                         ¼ cup dry white wine
  •                         2 bay leaves
  •                         Pinch of saffron threads
  •                         Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  •                         4 5-ounce skinless cod fillets

RECIPE PREPARATION

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and Aleppo pepper and cook, stirring often, until fragrant (garlic should not take on any color), about 3 minutes.
  • Add tomatoes, crushing with your hands as you add them, wine, bay leaves, saffron, and ½ cup water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until flavors meld, 5–7 minutes; season with salt and pepper.
  • Reduce heat to medium-low; season cod with salt and pepper and place in skillet. Cover and cook at a bare simmer until cod is opaque throughout and beginning to flake, 5–7 minutes (thicker pieces will take longer to cook).
  • Gently transfer cod to shallow bowls and spoon poaching liquid over.


 


 

