Police: Woman assaulted on flight heading to Charlotte airport

A woman was reportedly assaulted on an inbound flight heading to Charlotte Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport around 10:30 p.m. A spokesperson with FBI Charlotte said the woman passenger was on board a United Airlines flight heading from Newark, New Jersey to Charlotte.

Police say the assault reportedly occurred on the flight.

The FBI has taken over this case. So far, no one has been arrested, according to the FBI.

A spokesperson with the FBI released this statement:

“The FBI has federal jurisdiction over crimes occurring aboard an aircraft in U.S airspace. The FBI has airport liaison officers across the U.S., who work with local and airport law enforcement when crimes are reported. We encourage all citizens who have been victims of a crime aboard an aircraft to immediately report it to the flight crew as well as the FBI.”

No injuries were reported, the police report states.

