Driver wanted for striking CMS school bus with 7 kids on board

A driver is wanted for reportedly hitting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus while children were on board in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a driver of a black colored sedan struck the school bus on Nations Ford Road at Red Roof Drive near Interstate 77 just after 5:30 a.m.

Police say the driver fled from the scene heading outbound on Nations Ford Road. Officers say the school bus driver was heading on Nations Ford Road when the wanted driver allegedly pulled out in front of the bus.

Seven children and the driver were on the bus when the wreck occurred, CMPD said. No one was hurt in the hit-and-run.

The school bus only received minor damage, officers say.

No other details were released.

