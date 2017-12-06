Forever Family: Meet Haley

This week I want you to meet Haley! I spent some time with her in train museum in Wilmington and really enjoyed getting to know her! Haley is a fantastic artist, she loves to draw, and she has so many more amazing qualities too! She likes caring for younger children and most importantly, she just has a huge heart!

This is a good time to remind anyone thinking about adopting that if the child is 13 years or older, the state of North Carolina will provide free health care for that child and wait, it gets better, free college!

Please spread the word if you know anyone thinking about adoption!

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.