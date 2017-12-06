BLOG: Cloudy skies with cooler temperatures, light rain

Rain Has Moved Out

Clouds/Drizzle Linger

Cold Blast Approaching

A cold front is entering the WBTV viewing region Wednesday morning, pushing a line of overnight rain along with it. By daybreak, most of the showers should be out of the picture, but the low clouds and drizzle will hang around for much of the day, perhaps even another of light or patchy rain Wednesday afternoon. As for temperatures, they'll hold in the lower 50s for most communities east of the mountains Wednesday, another indication of the cold air penetrating the region.

Thursday looks mainly dry but mostly cloudy and chilly before the next round of rain enters the picture on Friday. We'll start Thursday in the 30s with afternoon readings only getting back to around 50 degrees. As for Friday, it will be a cold rain too with highs will be in the mid 40s.

The weekend looks dry but quite cold as highs top out only in the mid 40s and overnight lows down into the 20s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.