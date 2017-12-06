Deadline today to meet hackers' demands

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow at WBTV. Today is Wednesday, December 6. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live on air so tune in now until 7 a.m.
LIVE: Mecklenburg County may have to pay thousands of dollars in ransoms by this afternoon after its computer servers were breached by a hacker and shut down. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is live with details on what the hacker wants from the county.
We're working to learn the name of a man hit and killed by a car in Southeast Charlotte. Police say the victim was trying to cross the road when he stepped directly into the path of a car.
Disturbing new details revealed in the death of 3 year old Mariah Woods. Court documents allege that the little girl was sexually abused by her mother's live-in boyfriend Earl Kimrey. We'll tell you what else the suspect is being accused of doing to Mariah's other siblings that were revealed in custody documents.
President Donald Trump is expected to announce his plan to move the US embassy in Israel. We'll tell you why Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is asking world leaders and the Pope to disavow those plans.
There are not enough people available to bus your children to school in Charlotte. There is a school bus driver shortage in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and at 5:30 a.m. we're telling you how more vacancies could be on the way.
WEATHER CHANGES: It's a rainy and wet start to the morning. Plus it's cold. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving his forecast right now. Tune in!
Kevin Lee Miller, 46, is being held under $75,000 bond in the Rowan County jail, accused of sex crime charges.More >>
The restaurant chain said it offered the server his job back after interviewing him and learning he may not have understood the company’s confidentiality policy. The policy prohibits posting credit card receipts online.More >>
According to a police report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport around 10:30 p.m. Police say the assault reportedly occurred on a flight.More >>
The Union County school district is expected to address insensitive comments an education board member is accused of making. Dennis Rape is accused of telling several African-Americans to smoke dope while they waited for a meeting, and also made jokes about a skit from the Chapelle Show that includes the N-word, sources say. Other board members want Rape to resign. The school district will address this issue in a news conference Wednesday. Copyright 2017 WBTV...More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a driver of a black colored sedan struck the school bus on Nations Ford Road at Red Roof Drive near Interstate 77 just after 5:30 a.m.More >>
