Deadline today to meet hackers' demands

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow at WBTV. Today is Wednesday, December 6. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live on air so tune in now until 7 a.m.

LIVE: Mecklenburg County may have to pay thousands of dollars in ransoms by this afternoon after its computer servers were breached by a hacker and shut down. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is live with details on what the hacker wants from the county.

We're working to learn the name of a man hit and killed by a car in Southeast Charlotte. Police say the victim was trying to cross the road when he stepped directly into the path of a car.

Disturbing new details revealed in the death of 3 year old Mariah Woods. Court documents allege that the little girl was sexually abused by her mother's live-in boyfriend Earl Kimrey. We'll tell you what else the suspect is being accused of doing to Mariah's other siblings that were revealed in custody documents.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his plan to move the US embassy in Israel. We'll tell you why Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is asking world leaders and the Pope to disavow those plans.

There are not enough people available to bus your children to school in Charlotte. There is a school bus driver shortage in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and at 5:30 a.m. we're telling you how more vacancies could be on the way.

WEATHER CHANGES: It's a rainy and wet start to the morning. Plus it's cold. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving his forecast right now. Tune in!

