Sex offender once caught on national TV sting faces new charges in Salisbury

Kevin Lee Miller, 46, is being held under $75,000 bond in the Rowan County jail, accused of sex crime charges.

Miller was arrested on Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Hurley School Road. He is charged with taking indecent liberties with children and a statutory sex offense.

According to the Rowan Sheriff's Office, the alleged victim is a young girl known to Miller.

Miller is listed on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry for a 2007 case from Oregon.

In that case Miller was one of six people arrested after being caught in a sting by the NBC television series "To Catch A Predator."

Miller was charged with attempted second degree rape and first degree attempted sexual abuse.

The premise of the show was to arrange a meeting between a minor and an adult in which the adult expected sexual activity.

The Clackamas County, Oregon, Sheriff's Office worked with the network to create the situation that led to the arrests that included Miller in 2007.

Detectives rented a house for three days and conducted online chats representing themselves as young girls. Suspects were charged as they entered the house thinking they were going to meet the minor.

