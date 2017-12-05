Aldridge, Gudmundsson lead Davidson to 74-51 win over VMI

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 22 points with seven rebounds and a career-high tying four steals, and Peyton Aldridge had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help Davidson beat VMI 74-51 on Tuesday night.

Will Magarity's 3-pointer about five minutes in made it 9-8 and Davidson (4-3) led the rest of the way. Gudmundsson scored four points during a 10-3 run that pushed the lead to 10 points late in the first half and the Wildcats scored 23 of the last 29 points - including nine by Gudmundsson - to seal it.

VMI (3-5) made just one field goal, and committed seven turnovers, over the final 8½ minutes.

Davidson scored 30 points off 17 Keydet turnovers and converted 10 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points.

Austin Vereen led VMI with 12 points while Garrett Gilkeson and Bubba Parham scored 10 points apiece.

