No explosive devices detected after bomb threats in east Charlotte coliseum

A bomb threat was reported by an anonymous person at the Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The person stated there was an explosive device at the coliseum around 4:20 p.m. located at 2700 E. Independence Blvd, according to police.

Police say no explosive devices were located during an investigation with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the CMPD Bomb Detection K-9 Team.

No further evidence was found indicating that the incident was a credible bomb threat, reports stated.

An event scheduled at the coliseum Tuesday night was held as planned.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

