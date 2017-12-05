Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in southeast Charlotte identified

A person fatally struck by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte Tuesday evening was identified by police as 50-year-old Dwayne Clifford Selman.

The crash happened around 5:48 p.m. at the intersection of Sardis Road North and Krefeld Drive. Upon arrival, officers noticed damage to the front of a 2015 Dodge Journey and a man in the road.

Selman was attempting to cross the road when he stepped directly into the path of the car, police say. Selman was struck by the front left corner of the car and thrown to the pavement.

Sleman was crossing against the crosswalk signals and outside of the crosswalk. Police say alcohol appears to be a contributing factor on Selman's part.

Selman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials are investigating whether speed was a factor in the incident and if any charges will be filed.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

