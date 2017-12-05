Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in southeast Charlotte

One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Charlotte Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. at the intersection of Sardis Road North and Krefeld Drive. Upon arrival, officers noticed damage to the front of a 2015 Dodge Journey and an adult male lying in the road.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was attempting to cross the road when he stepped directly into the path of the car, police say. The victim was struck by the front left corner of the car and thrown to the pavement.

The victim was crossing against the crosswalk signals and just outside of the crosswalk. Police say alcohol appears to be a contributing factor on the pedestrian's part.

Police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash. His name has not been released at this time.

It is being determined whether speed was a factor in this incident and if any charges will be filed.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

