Nicolas Batum spends time with Waddell Language Academy, gives back to young man

Nicolas Batum spent his afternoon visiting the Waddell Language Academy's French Immersion students.

Batum, who's originally from France, started his visit conversing in French with a small group of students in the library. He then moved to the gym where the entire French Immersion group was waiting for a presentation on basketball in French.

"That was pretty cool to do an appearance like that just in French," Batum said, "Kind of different for me as an NBA Player, it was a great experience, the kids were amazing, I had a great chat with the kids."

Another very special moment from Nic Batum's visit to Waddell Language Academy - Ryan, who recently lost his mother, was able to meet Nic, one of his NBA heroes, and Batum invited him to a VIP night at the hive this weekend!

A special moment from @nicolas88batum's visit - Ryan, who recently lost his mother, was able to meet Nic, 1 of his @NBA heroes, & was invited by Nic to this weekend's game!



Batum also shared w/ us that he can relate to what he's going through after losing his father as a child. pic.twitter.com/BZMMbzDVuy — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) December 5, 2017

Batum also shared with us that he can relate to what Ryan is going through after losing his father at a young age.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.