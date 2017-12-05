Resident finds man inside home, man charged with breaking, enter - | WBTV Charlotte

Resident finds man inside home, man charged with breaking, entering in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One man is charged with breaking and entering after a resident found him inside of their home in Burke County. 

The incident occurred Nov. 29 around 7 p.m. The suspect left the home prior to deputies arriving on the scene. 

Following an investigation and reviewing security videos from multiple locations, Chad Anderson Newton was arrested.

Newton has been charged with breaking and entering and attempted larceny.

