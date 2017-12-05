Two juveniles accused of breaking, entering over 13 business facing additional charges in Concord

Two juveniles previously arrested for burglarizing several restaurants in Charlotte, Huntersville and Fort Mill, are facing additional charges in Concord.

Lamariay Witherspoon and Douglas Mobley, both 16 years old, were arrested in connection with breaking and entering and larceny from Sweet Frog and attempted breaking and entering into a Firehouse Subs in Concord on Nov. 18.

The teens are accused of burglarizing over 13 different business just in Charlotte and Huntersville alone.

PREVIOUS: Teens facing multiple charges in south Charlotte, Huntersville burglaries

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the two juveniles broke into Hwy 55 Burgers and Papa John's Pizza on Mercantile Place. They also reportedly broke into Danny's Pizza on Dobys Bridge Road.

RELATED: Two juveniles accused of burglarizing multiple Fort Mill restaurants

Witherspoon and Mobley have also been accused of crashing a vehicle after eluding officers in Charlotte Nov. 27.

Officers responding to one of the break-ins saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a "high rate of speed." The officers tried to catch up with the vehicle but lost sight of it near Gilead Road.

The crash happened on Beatties Ford Road near Carrington Pointe Drive. Firefighters said there was a "car versus a tree."

RELATED: Duo detained after string of business break-ins, crash in Huntersville

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.