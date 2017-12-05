CMS is in need of nearly 40 Bus Drivers

"Currently, there is no timetable for his return," the Charlotte Hornets said of Clifford. Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas will serve as acting head coach.More >>
Kevin Lee Miller, 46, is being held under $75,000 bond in the Rowan County jail, accused of sex crime charges.More >>
The restaurant chain said it offered the server his job back after interviewing him and learning he may not have understood the company’s confidentiality policy. The policy prohibits posting credit card receipts online.More >>
According to a police report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport around 10:30 p.m. Police say the assault reportedly occurred on a flight.More >>
The Union County school district is expected to address insensitive comments an education board member is accused of making. Dennis Rape is accused of telling several African-Americans to smoke dope while they waited for a meeting, and also made jokes about a skit from the Chapelle Show that includes the N-word, sources say. Other board members want Rape to resign. The school district will address this issue in a news conference Wednesday. Copyright 2017 WBTV...More >>
