Denver family creates the city’s first pop-up pantry

A Lincoln County family is looking to help those facing poverty. One in five people in the small town of Denver struggles to put food on the table. But Sienna and Gus Beligrinis are trying to do something about it.

On the corner of Kidville and Beth Haven Church Road, you’ll spot a wooden box. At first glance, it doesn’t look like much, but don’t be deceived by its looks.

They’ve named it “the corner cupboard” and it’s a free pop-up food pantry for people in need.

"It's totally a heartwarming experience, overwhelming kind of," Sienna said.

The couple owns Westlake Restaurant in Denver and have been in the business of serving others for years.

"We're people people, we like to be around people and have conversations. Be friendly and know what's going on," Gus said.

But the cupboard is more than your local pantry. Along with food, people can pick up medicine and even dog treats.

"A lot of people slip through the cracks and this is for anyone, anytime, anywhere," she said.

Written on the door is "Do you have what you need?". Sienna says she was talking to everyone when she wrote that.

"If you are busy and you have to pick up your kid in ten minutes and you don't have anything to serve them for supper, stop by and grab some spaghetti and spaghetti sauce,” she said.

While the cupboard is free, Sienna does have one rule.

"Take what you need, just give back when you can," she said.

Food donations have already started to pour in from folks looking to give back too and the Beligrinis’ hope the trend continues.

"I saw some people take, some people give and it's just warming my heart to see people actually using it," Sienna said.

The Beligrinis’ are hosting an event to collect items. They’ll be at the K&S Store in Denver on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

