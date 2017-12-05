Seven 49ers Receive all-C-USA Honorable Mention

Seven Charlotte 49ers were named 2017 all-Conference USA Football Honorable Mention following a vote by the league's 14 head coaches. Offensive linemen Nate Davis (Ashburn, Va.) and Eugene German (Martinsburg, W.Va.), linebackers Juwan Foggie (High Point, N.C.) and Jeff Gemmell (Wake Forest, N.C.), defensive back Ben DeLuca (Orlando, Fla.), punter Arthur Hart (Cedarburg, Wisc.) and kick returner Chris Montgomery (Waco, N.C.) were all recognized.



Earlier this month, linebacker Tyriq Harris (Roanoke, Va.) was named to the league's all-Academic Team.



Davis, a red-shirt junior, is a three-year starter for 49ers. He also earned honorable mention all-C-USA recognition, last year. German, a red-shirt senior offensive lineman, was a five-time game captain for the 49ers this season. Both were two of only four 49ers that started every game in 2017. Charlotte's offensive line helped a rushing attack that ranked 8th in C-USA (166.2 rushing yards/game), produced the 49ers FBS record of 349 rushing yards vs. FIU and cleared the path for six individual 100-yard rushing performances.



On the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers top three tacklers all earned honorable mention. Red-shirt sophomore linebacker Jeff Gemmell led the 49ers with 106 tackles (8.8/gm), two shy of the 49ers single-season school-record. Sophomore safety Ben DeLuca became the third 49er to surpass 100 tackles in a season with a career-best 102 (9.3/gm) while ranking first in the nation with five forced fumbles. DeLuca and Gemmell ranked fourth and fifth, respectively in tackles per game in C-USA. Gemmell had a school-record six games with double-digit tackles, including five straight. He led Charlotte with 7.5 tackles for loss (TFL). DeLuca, chosen to the 2016 C-USA all-Freshman Team, led the 49ers with five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries to lead C-USA in both categories. Versatile red-shirt junior linebacker Juwan Foggie, who converted from a wide receiver position, had 74 tackles, 5.5 TFL, five pass breakups and four quarterback hurries. He was one of two 49ers with both a fumble recovery and an interception, this season. He ranked 24th in C-USA with 6.2 tackles/game.



Charlotte's all-time leading punter Arthur Hart led C-USA with a school-record 22 punts of 50 or more yards, including at least one of 50+ yards in nine straight games. The senior ranked fourth in C-USA with a school-record 43.5 punting average and had a punting average over 40.0 in 11 of 12 games. He was second in C-USA with 25 punts inside the 20. He kicked the two longest punts in school history this year: school-record 74 yarder in season-opener at Eastern Michigan (2nd longest in C-USA this year) and a 67-yarder at Kansas State.



Charlotte's all-time leading kick returner Chris Montgomery ranked second in C-USA with a 21.7 kick return average. He had six returns of 30 or more yards, including a career-best 65-yard return at Southern Miss. The senior owns the school record with 2,147 career kick return yards. His 802 return yards in 2017 are the second-most all-time. He also threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass in the 49ers OT victory over UAB and had a two-point conversion catch.

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics