Chester police officer accused of inappropriately touching woman at restaurant

An officer with the Chester Police Department in South Carolina was arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a local restaurant.

James "Jimmy" Johnson, 45, was arrested on December 2 in Union, SC, and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

According to the report from the Union Police Department, the victim - who is the wife of a deputy - was eating with family at El Poblano on N. Duncan Bypass when Johnson came and sat at their table.

The report states that Johnson was "highly intoxicated" after attending karaoke outside the restaurant. The victim said Johnson began touching and rubbing her leg, eventually moving to her inner thigh. The victim said she then grabbed a butter knife and "started stabbing [Johnson's] hand away."

Johnson, according to the report, finally left the table and went back outside. The victim then called her husband who, along with another deputy, went to the restaurant.

Johnson, who has been with the Chester Police Department since July 2017, was arrested.

WBTV reached out to the Chester Police Department about Johnson's arrest and current employment status but had not received a response as of Tuesday afternoon.

No further details have been released.

