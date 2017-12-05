Log truck hits SUV head on after crossing lane in Lancaster

One person was transported by helicopter after a crash involving a log truck happened in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 12:25 p.m. on SC 903 near Damsel Road five miles east of Lancaster.

The log truck was traveling west on 903 when it crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Blazer head on, according to troopers.

Officials say the driver of the SUV had on their seat belt and had to be extricated before being transported by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center.

The driver of the log truck was not injured, reports stated.

The crash is still under investigation.

