Nitrogen leak at commercial building, 30 people evacuated in north Charlotte

More than 30 people were evacuated and transported to the hospital after hazardous conditions were reported at a commercial building in north Charlotte.

Paramedics arrived in the 4800 block of Hovis Road near the Smithfield plant Tuesday afternoon to treat patients for shortness of breath, according to officials.

Police say the business had a nitrogen leak that displaced oxygen in the area which caused symptoms for some people.

30 people were evacuated and six were transported by medics to be treated, reports stated.

