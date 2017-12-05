More loaded guns found on carry-on bags in Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Transportation Security Administration officers working at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport stopped two passengers who had loaded handguns at the airport on Sunday and Monday.

According to TSA officials, officers have found a record number of guns at the airport in 2017. In total, 62 guns have been found by TSA officers at the airport so far this year.

In 2016, officers found 54 guns at the Charlotte airport. There were 42 guns found in 2015, according to TSA records.

On Sunday, a Grover man reportedly had a loaded .380 caliber gun in his carry-on bag, TSA officials said. There were six bullets in the gun. On Monday, a Denver woman was allegedly caught having a loaded .22 caliber gun in her carry-on bag, officials said. Her gun allegedly had three bullets, officials said.

TSA officials don't believe the two incidents were related.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers confiscated the guns, detained the man and woman for questioning and cited each individual on a state weapons charge, TSA officials said.

Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from the TSA of up to $12,000.

Kevin Frederick, who is the TSA's federal security director for North Carolina, released this statement:

“There is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way. The right way is to bring it to the airline check-in counter unloaded in a locked hard-sided case so it travels with checked luggage. The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint. Never bring a gun to a checkpoint. The TSA officers at Charlotte are highly skilled, as evidenced by these gun catches. However, we would rather that people pack their guns properly for travel or leave them home.”

You can go to the TSA website for details on how to properly travel with a gun.

