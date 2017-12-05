Machinery, ductwork catch fire at Statesville lumber company

It is unclear what started a fire at a lumber manufacturing company in Iredell County Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke visible in one of the buildings at the Godfrey Lumber Company on Whites Mill Road in Statesville. Officials on scene said the fire was contained to some machinery and ductwork found inside and outside of the building.

Firefighters said the fire had the potential to explode due to wood dusts in the ductwork.

The Troutman, Statesville and Wayside Fire Departments were on scene.

Crews have not said how much damage the fire caused.

