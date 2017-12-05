WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Thank You For Your Donations

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by editorial board member Jess Sessoms..

Christmas is coming soon, the time when every child looks forward to a new toy, but economic hardships make it difficult for many families.

Again this year, WBTV and our corporate partners, the Scott Clark family of auto dealerships, Bojangle’s, Sharonview Credit Union, and ICI Printing, are helping make Christmas brighter with Operation Toys For Tots.

Donations can be made at any of our sponsor’s locations, and your support will give a child a reason to smile.

If you have donated to Toys For Tots, we thank you. If you haven’t yet, we hope you will.

