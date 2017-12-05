Mecklenburg Co offices experiencing computer system outage

Mecklenburg County offices are experiencing a county-wide computer system outage Tuesday afternoon.

According to county officials, all of the Information Technology Services (ITS) systems in the county are shut down. Officials say this outage will affect email, printing, and other ways to conduct business at most county offices.

It is unclear when the outage is expected to be fixed.

If you're planning on heading to a county office for business purposes, you need to contact the office ahead of time to make sure you can be helped, county officials said.

No other details have been released.

