Mecklenburg Co office servers being held for ransom by unknown hacker

Computer servers at Mecklenburg County government offices are being held for ransom by an unknown hacker, according to officials.

The county was experiencing a county-wide computer system outage Tuesday afternoon. Just after 6 p.m., officials told reporters that 30 servers were being held for ransom.

County Manager Dena Diorio said the hacker is asking for two bitcoins, which amounts to about $23,000 dollars, by 1 p.m. Wednesday. The county is reportedly considering whether to pay the hacker. As of Tuesday evening, the hacker's identity and location were unknown.

“It’s not that it’s personal information, but it’s information we need to do our business,” County Manager Dena Diorio said of the information breached, Tuesday night.

Diorio said no resident’s personal information is exposed, but all of the Information Technology Services (ITS) systems in the county are shut down. The outage will reportedly affect email, printing, and other ways to conduct business at most county offices.

“Things that we were doing electronically, we are now moving to paper,” Diorio said.

Diorio said a comprehensive list of the departments that will be moving to paper will be released Wednesday.

The breach reportedly happened when a county employee clicked on a bad attachment in an email, exposing the files.

“It’s concerning when this happens to government, it’s concerning to an individual when this happens to themselves,” County Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour said Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, a Mecklenburg County source said the outage was "believed to be due to an external threat."

Diorio is now working with a “third party forensic expert” to navigate the county’s next steps. She said she is the one who will make a decision whether to pay the hacker by Wednesday afternoon.

“Based on our discussions with our attorney, there are a lot of places that pay, because it is easier to pay, it’s cheaper to pay than to try to fix it on your own,” she said. “So that’s the conversation that we are continuing to have.”

If you're planning on heading to a county office for business purposes, you need to contact the office ahead of time to make sure you can be helped, county officials said.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.