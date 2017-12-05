One rescued in Plaza Midwood house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

One rescued in Plaza Midwood house fire

CHARLOTTE, NC

One person was injured after a house caught fire in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home in the 2000 block of Midwood Place. 

One person was rescued from the fire and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation, firefighters said. Crews say 27 firefighters were able to control the blaze within 14 minutes. 

The fire was contained to one bedroom, crews said. Firefighters said the homeowner had went back inside the home to rescue a cat. 

It is unclear what started the fire. 

