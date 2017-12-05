One rescued in Plaza Midwood house fire

One person was injured after a house caught fire in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home in the 2000 block of Midwood Place.

One person was rescued from the fire and was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation, firefighters said. Crews say 27 firefighters were able to control the blaze within 14 minutes.

Update Structure Fire; 2000 Midwood Pl; 27 FF’s control fire in 14 minutes; 1 victim rescued; fire under investigation; DGist — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 5, 2017

The fire was contained to one bedroom, crews said. Firefighters said the homeowner had went back inside the home to rescue a cat.

CFD firefighters provide emergency medical care to a kitten rescued from a fire. pic.twitter.com/xLFh9Wxh9G — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) December 5, 2017

It is unclear what started the fire.

