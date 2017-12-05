Middle school teacher charged with sex crimes against children in Lenoir

A middle school teacher in Caldwell County has been charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child.

According to Lenoir Police, 29-year-old Justin Biggs was arrested Tuesday and charged with sex crimes.

An investigation began on November 9 after Biggs, a teacher at William Lenoir Middle School, was accused of physical assault. After several weeks of investigation, a Grand Jury in Caldwell County indicted Biggs on three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

According to Lenoir Police, the accusations involve three different children and police say they were students at the school. Biggs reportedly resigned from the school after the initial investigation began.

He was arrested and placed in the Caldwell County jail under a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.

