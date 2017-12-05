Accidental cooking fire displaces several at Rock Hill assisted living center

At least 12 apartments in a York County assisted living center were damaged due to a fire Monday night.

According to the Rock Hill Fire Department, the fire started just before 8:51 p.m. at Chandler Place on Dilworth Lane off of India Hook in Rock Hill.

Crews say an accidental cooking fire started in one of the units. A sprinkler system was then set off and the fire was under control until crews arrived, firefighters said.

Firefighters said 11 other apartments have severe water damage due to the sprinkler system.

Three residents were evaluated by MEDIC but no one was injured during the incident, crews said.

Several of the residents were placed in other units at the assisted living center or went to stay with family members.

