Charlotte's new DA holds community forum

The new district attorney for Mecklenburg County held a breakfast forum with members of the community Tuesday morning.

Spencer Merriweather, 39, was sworn in as interim district attorney on Nov. 27 to serve out the last year of Andrew Murray's term. Murray had left to become the U.S Attorney for the Western District of NC.

Merriweather is the first African-American DA in Mecklenburg County. He had previously spent 11 years as a career prosecutor.

During Tuesday's forum, Merriweather talked about creating a new team which focuses on crimes against women and children. Merriweather also said he was looking into creating a family justice center and an expungement clinic for the county.

Merriweather, who lives in Charlotte but is originally from Mobile, Alabama, began his career as a prosecutor in traffic court, then he joined the domestic violence team. He says he has also worked drug prosecution, robbery felonies and adult rape. At one point he supervised the habitual felon prosecution team. Merriweather spent the last year on the homicide prosecution team.

The interim term that Merriweather is serving will end on December 31, 2018. He says he intends to run for election for DA next year.

