Sheriff: Body found in abandoned house likely an overdose

The Rowan Sheriff's Office is investigating what investigators believe to be a fatal overdose.

The body of Richard Dale Howie, 49, was found in a house located at 312 Crowder Dixon Road near Salisbury on Sunday.

A neighbor walking down the street spotted the man's body inside the house on the floor.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner, but investigators believe the cause of death to be a drug overdose.

Howie had been reported missing to Salisbury Police in October. Family members said that Howie had not been seen since October 4.

Since December 1 there have been at least eight overdose cases reported in the combined jurisdictions of the Salisbury Police and Rowan Sheriff's Office.

On December 1 an overdose was reported in the 1000 block of E. 22nd Street in Kannapolis. On December 2, overdose cases were investigated by law enforcement in the 800 block of Hewitt Road in Cleveland, the 1000 of Cranfield Lane in Salisbury, the 100 block of Andrews Ford Road, the 300 block of Arlington Street at Walmart in Salisbury, and the 1800 block of 1st Street.

On December 3 an overdose was reported in the 400 block of Mike Drive in Salisbury.

