No foul play suspected in Rowan County death

The body of Richard Dale Howie, 49, was found in a house located at 312 Crowder Dixon Road near Salisbury on Sunday. Deputies said Friday that no foul play is suspected in Howie's death.

A neighbor walking down the street spotted the man's body inside the house on the floor.

Howie had been reported missing to Salisbury Police in October. Family members said that Howie had not been seen since October 4.

Deputies initially thought Howie's death was the result of an overdose.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.