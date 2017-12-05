Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in wreck that killed 14-month-old

A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash that killed a 14-month-old girl Wednesday.

The deadly crash happened along the 1500-block of North Graham Street near Plymouth Avenue.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 33-year-old Dora Del Carmen Sosa was reportedly driving a a 2005 Toyota Corolla behind a large truck when she reportedly changed lanes to pass the truck. Police say that's when Sosa allegedly saw a stopped pickup truck waiting to make a left turn.

She reportedly then attempted to swerve around the truck into the oncoming of traffic lanes and then struck the driver of a Toyota Camry head-on.

Both drivers and the 14-month-old girl who was in Sosa's vehicle were rushed to the hospital. The baby later died from her injuries, officers said.

On Monday, Sosa was released from the hospital and was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and not having a drivers license at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the girl was in an infant carrier, however, the child seat was reportedly not being used as designed and the young girl was not properly restrained.

Detectives believe the misuse of the child passenger seat was a contributing factor in the girl's death.

The extent of the second driver's injuries have not been released.

Anyone with information can call police at 704-432-2169.

