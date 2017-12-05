First in Cooleemee, now in Salisbury-counterfeit money at Dollar General

Spencer Merriweather, 39, was sworn in as interim district attorney on Nov. 27 to serve out the last year of Andrew Murray's term who left to become the U.S Attorney for the Western District of NC.More >>
Spencer Merriweather, 39, was sworn in as interim district attorney on Nov. 27 to serve out the last year of Andrew Murray's term who left to become the U.S Attorney for the Western District of NC.More >>
The Rowan Sheriff's Office is investigating what investigators believe to be a fatal overdose.More >>
A man captured a friend on video saving a dog from a muddy pond in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.More >>
On Monday, Sosa was released from the hospital and was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and not having a drivers license at the time of the incident.More >>
Last week a man tried to pass fake $100 bills at a Dollar General store in Cooleemee, now it appears to have happened at a Dollar General location in Salisbury.More >>