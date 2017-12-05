First in Cooleemee, now in Salisbury-counterfeit money at Dollar General

A surveillane picture from the Cooleemee Dollar Genearl shows the suspect in that case. (Source: Cooleemee Police)

Last week a man tried to pass fake $100 bills at a Dollar General store in Cooleemee, now it appears to have happened at a Dollar General location in Salisbury.

According to the police report, a man came into the Dollar General, 2141 Statesville Boulevard, at around 7:30 on Monday night. The man bought a $500 pre-paid gift card and paid using counterfeit money.

Last week a man did the same thing at a Dollar General on Highway 801 in Cooleemee. As the clerk tried to have a manager to check the bills, the man left the store. He was last seen driving a 1990's model silver Chevrolet Impala.

Police have not yet said if they think the same man is responsible.

Anyone with information on the Salisbury case is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Anyone with information on the Cooleemee case is asked to contact Cooleemee Police at 336-284-4098.