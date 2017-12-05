BLOG: Threat of rain increases as cold front approaches

One Last Mild Day

Rain Threat Increasing

Cold Blast Coming

We finally have some pretty big changes on the way! We do have one more day in the 60s before the cool-down begins.

A cold front will approach from the west on Tuesday. So, while Tuesday morning will be dry, there will be a lot more cloud cover around. During the afternoon hours, rain will be moving into the mountains. That rain will spread east from there and get the rest of us wet during Tuesday evening. The heaviest rain for the Charlotte area will likely be late Tuesday evening through about midnight. Anything that does fall will be rain, as overnight lows will be mainly in the 40s, well above freezing.

It will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s. The Tuesday night rain departs, but another batch of light rain could redevelop Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks mainly dry and chilly with highs near 50 degrees and another round of rain will move in on Friday with afternoon readings only in the low to mid 40s. It may just barely cool enough for a few snow showers to mix in too. As of now, accumulations look unlikely but it would be fun to see a few flakes as we get closer to Christmas! There is a much better chance for snow showers in the mountains - likely accumulating, especially in the higher elevations - Friday into Saturday.

As for Charlotte and the Piedmont, the weekend looks dry, mostly sunny but cold. Highs will only be in the mid 40s both days with overnight lows in the 20s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

