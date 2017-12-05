Search underway for missing south Charlotte woman

A cold front will approach from the west on Tuesday. So, while Tuesday morning will be dry, there will be a lot more cloud cover around. During the afternoon hours, rain will be moving into the mountains.More >>
A bank was robbed south of uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon. PNC Bank in the 1000 block of East Boulevard was robbed, according to reports.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 33-year-old Megan Stack left her home on Cloister Drive around 1:30 p.m. Police say Stack never returned home and her whereabouts are unknown.More >>
A holiday concert at a church proved to not be immune to local crime. For many, a place of worship is somewhere to feel comfortable, put your guard down. Nearly a dozen of the 74 choir members performing at Unitarian Universalist Church Saturday did just that.More >>
A man captured a friend on video saving a dog from a muddy pond in Huntersville Monday afternoon. The Golden Retriever was stuck in a pond at Highland Creek Golf Club in north Charlotte. The video was originally posted on Instagram by a coworker.More >>
