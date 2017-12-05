Search underway for missing south Charlotte woman

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who was last known to be in the south Charlotte area Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 33-year-old Megan Stack left her home on Cloister Drive around 1:30 p.m. Police say Stack never returned home and her whereabouts are unknown.

Officers say there is concern for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants and black boots. Police say Stack was driving a dark gray 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag.

Stack is around 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

